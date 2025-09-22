Egor Demin's Impact for the Nets Will go Beyond the Stat Sheet
Egor Demin is only a 19-year-old, but the Brooklyn Nets need someone to step up as a leader on this young team. Why not the supposed starting facilitator?
Terance Mann is the team's oldest player and he will turn 29 years old by the time the regular season starts. He should serve as a valuable mentor for the young guards and wings on the Nets, although he will likely come off the bench.
The expectation that Demin can enter the organization and capture the roster's attention is unrealistic, but leadership takes many forms outside of words.
Evidence of Leadership Skills
This isn't just wishful thinking. Demin may not be your traditional vocal leader, given his international roots and still adjusting to a new environment, but his work ethic is highly contagious.
During his NBA Draft preparation, he would have three workouts a day, one for skill work on the court, one for weight lifting and one for shooting. In a short period of time, he already looks like an improved outside shooter compared to his 27.3% mark during his lone season with BYU.
Many saw Brooklyn's decision to take three playmaking-centric players in the draft as a head-scratching move, and they'd be right, but it also fosters a sense of competition. Having a player like Demin to push other young players on the roster will only benefit the Nets in the long run.
Demin cares deeply about basketball. It was clear in his exit interview with the Cougars after their NCAA Tournament exit that he felt love from that environment and tried to reciprocate it with his play every night.
It came as a shock during games in Las Vegas this Summer when Demin wasn't putting up crazy assist numbers, but he was shooting efficiently from three-point range. Efficiency is something he has stated about wanting to improve upon. It's easy to follow someone when they play the game the right way and act unselfishly.
"To do what coach wants me to do," Demin said on his job in NBA Summer League. "That's my role for this summer league is to give my best effort & be efficient."