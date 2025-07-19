Egor Dëmin Studies NBA Legends Kidd, Magic to Embrace Nets Playmaking Role
Egor Demin, 19, is a part of a new generation of basketball.
The Russian native was born in 2006, meaning the era of hoops he grew up with was the mid-to-late 2010s. However, that hasn't stopped him from researching those who came before him.
During last night's broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets' 87-83 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Demin detailed his love for past icons of the sport, including a legend from the franchise he'll now be tasked with facilitating for.
When asked who he likes to watch, Demin said: "Jason Kidd, Steve Nash ... I'm a big history guy. I like to watch how it was before and see Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Jason Kidd, John Stockton. Where I see the beauty of basketball is creating for others. The beauty of the pass."
Kidd and Nash each have ties to Brooklyn, as one led the Nets to the NBA Finals and the other served as the team's head coach during one of the most infamous eras in league history.
But the most polarizing part of Demin's statement has to be the inclusion of Johnson. While he, Kidd, Nash and Stockton are all widely considered some of the greatest passers ever, only one did so at a similar size to Demin.
Both Demin and Johnson play/played the point guard position at 6-foot-9, which certainly can present some difficulties. However, by studying Johnson's game, Demin may be able to develop into his frame at a faster rate.
To do so, Demin plans to spend plenty of time building up strength.
"I think I might spend more time in the lifting room than on the court," he continued. "I'm super aware of myself and what I need to get better at. I'm living in the lifting room. I'm not getting upset because I know how much I'm putting into this. It's just a question of time."
Much like the polarizing prospects that came before him, Demin will have to find how he best fits in an NBA rotation. He could continue studying the great facilitators of the 90s/early 2000s, all while getting reps at wing like he did during summer league.
Either way, he's tracking to become a high-impact player during his first season in Brooklyn—and one with a knack for watching old film.