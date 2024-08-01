ESPN Honors Nets Icon Jason Kidd
While he never played in Brooklyn, Nets legend Jason Kidd was certainly memorable in the early 2000's in New Jersey.
Kidd helped put the Nets back on the map when he was traded to the franchise in 2001. His Nets tenure is a big reason why ESPN named Kidd the 14th-best NBA player in the 21st century.
"During his first two seasons in New Jersey, Kidd was at the peak of a career that saw him finish as one of the game's most elite passers and versatile triple-double threats. Kidd made teammates better everywhere he went, which was never more evident than during his first season in New Jersey in 2001-02, when he turned the Nets around from 26 wins the season before to 52 wins, leading to the franchise's first Finals appearance," ESPN writes. "Kidd, though, finished second in MVP voting to Duncan before being swept in the Finals by O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. The following season, Kidd got the Nets back to the Finals only to lose in six games to Duncan and the Spurs."
Kidd made the playoffs in each season from 2002-07 with New Jersey, winning at least one playoff series in every year except 2005. He made two Finals appearances with the Nets and it remains the most success the franchise has ever had since joining the NBA.
