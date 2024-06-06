Brooklyn Nets Not 'Interested' In Houston Rockets No. 3 Pick For Mikal Bridges
The Brooklyn Nets don't have a selection during the 2024 NBA Draft. While it's not uncertain they won't trade into the draft, they won't be selecting with the No. 3 overall pick, which the Houston Rockets own courtesy of the Nets.
A potential trade surrounding Mikal Bridges and the Rockets' No. 3 overall pick had been rumored, though Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported on Wednesday that a trade as such will not materialize.
"The Nets have been consistent in saying they are hoping to use Bridges as a lure to bring another star to Brooklyn and build from there," Helin reported. "They are not trading him for the No. 3 pick in this draft. Nice try, though, Houston."
Right or wrong, it seems the Nets have some sort of direction -- for now, at least. That could soon change, but holding onto Bridges and re-signing Nic Claxton is the team's clearest path to competing at their highest level, and pursuing a star might be their last option in trying to build a contender.
Sure, the Nets can give it one last go. Re-sign the win-now talents on the roster from last season and try to acquire a star to build a fringe contender. If that doesn't come to fruition, though, it might be time for the Nets to trade their players of value for young assets and future draft picks.
A youth movement could be on the horizon, as the Nets could find their way to contention, but that window will be short-lived and the only path to a long-term championship window is through a rebuild.
It'll be interesting to watch the Nets' offseason play out should they re-sign Claxton and hold onto Bridges -- their most coveted trade asset. It'll be clear the team isn't ready for a reset if that's the case.
READ MORE: Brooklyn Nets All-Time Assists Leader Jason Kidd Set to Coach First NBA Finals
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.