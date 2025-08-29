Evaluating NBA 2K26 Ratings for Brooklyn Nets Players
NBA 2K26 will be released globally on Sept. 5. Only four Brooklyn Nets players have yet to receive a rating.
Michael Porter Jr. is the Nets' highest-rated player with an 82 overall, and Ben Saraf has the lowest rating with a 69 overall. Players have jumped double digits in overall rating from the beginning of the season to the end, so preseason overalls need to be taken with a grain of salt.
Brooklyn flat-out does not have many highly rated players for NBA 2K26. The rating adjustors have a tough job, especially with a young team like the Nets, but how did they do in their first evaluations?
75+ Overalls
There are only five players in this section, pending six once Day'Ron Sharpe receives his rating. Cam Thomas and Porter Jr. are the lone 80+ overalls on the roster. It's easy to see how the electric scoring duo could boost their ratings throughout the season because they were both once 83 overalls in NBA 2K24.
Surprisingly, Nic Claxton is a 79 overall, just a year removed from being an 83 overall. The Nets' starting center did see a down year in efficiency and production, but the addition of Egor Demin at point guard should help Claxton fix the mean in 2025-26.
Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams are both 75 overalls and bring similar skill sets to Brooklyn. The recent comments from Mann on having more to show still in his career sparks some confidence in outperforming this initial rating.
Biggest low-ball rating: Nic Claxton
69+ Overalls
Getting into the rest of the roster is where we could see several changes in ratings from now 'til the end of the season. Many of these players are also at risk of being cut before the start of the season.
Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson both received a 74 overall, the highest ratings they have had in an NBA 2K game. Johnson had a breakout season for Brooklyn, starting in 56 games and averaging 10.6 points per game in year 4.
The 73 overalls are a mixed bag. Haywood Highsmith was a 76 overall on the Miami Heat last season, but he is coming off knee surgery. Tyrese Martin also peaked at a 76 overall during the 2024-25 season, but his path to playing time this year is messy. Noah Clowney's rating is fair, given his inefficiency and youthful flaws, but he is a strong candidate to boost his overall during the season.
Dariq Whitehead and Demin make up the 72 overalls. Demin is a clear candidate to make the highest rating jump by the end of the season, assuming he gets plenty of playing time after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Brooklyn may not want to give up on Whitehead yet as he enters year 3, but minutes will be hard to come by on the wing.
The rest of the ratings go to the other members of Brooklyn's draft class. Danny Wolf is a 71 overall, Nolan Traoré and Drake Powell are 70 overalls and Saraf rounds out the roster at a 69 overall. They should all get a chance to improve their respective ratings as the Nets embrace rebuild culture.
Biggest low-ball rating: Haywood Highsmith