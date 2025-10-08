Examining the Nets' Rookie Point Guards and how They Could Coexist
The initial thought about the Brooklyn Nets' trifecta of rookie point guards was that there wouldn't be enough time to go around, and someone would be the odd man out.
That way of thinking is still valid because in the Nets' first preseason game, Ben Saraf and Nolan Traoré had no overlapping minutes. In addition, Egor Demin is dealing with a plantar fascia tear that may keep him out of preseason action.
Each playmaker is unique, and that could mean the possibility of featuring two or even all three guards together in a lineup.
To look at their potential working together, we have to examine how the young guards are as individuals. There are many different lineups that Brooklyn has the chance to try this season, and utilizing a rookie-heavy lineup could mean a lot in the team's long run.
Evaluating Each Rookie
Demin may not be the pure playmaker he was thought out to be when the Nets took him at No. 8. While he still has tremendous upside as a passer, he has looked more exceptional playing on the wing in a scoring/secondary playmaking role.
In three NBA Summer League games, Demin took 7.7 three-pointers per game and had a 43.5% success rate. His dribbling and shot creation leave much to be desired at the moment, so starting on the wing may be more beneficial for his development.
Looking at Traoré, he is currently the most raw player of the group. His speed and court vision have looked impressive despite an inconsistent ability to shoot.
The Frenchmen debuted in Las Vegas with a 13-point, three-rebound and three-assist game, but it only went down from there. Traoré finished his NBA Summer League experience with a two-point performance, shooting 1-for-8 from the field.
Saraf has been the biggest surprise of the group. He has looked better with each game in the NBA. His best performance came in Brooklyn's preseason game against Hapoel Jerusalem.
The 6-foot-6 facilitator has looked best suited to lead the offense of the rookies. While he is still adjusting to the speed of the game, he is a weapon in the pick-and-roll and solid defensively. After getting the start against Hapoel, it appears he will have a bigger role in the rotation than previously thought.
How the Trio fit Together
There doesn't have to be an odd man out. Given their physical traits and individual skill sets, they could even share the floor.
Demin fits well in many places with his playmaking chops and a promising outside shot. Traoré is a pure athlete who will help increase pace and get the offense more paint touches. Saraf fits as a pure playmaker that could also slide over to the wing as a secondary playmaker.
Whether the rookie trio sees the floor at the same time or not, there is a role for each of them because of the versatile skills they bring to the table.