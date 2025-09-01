Fanbo Zeng Eyes Strong Preseason Debut with Brooklyn Nets in China
There really hasn't been much information revealed regarding CBA star Fanbo Zeng since he reportedly agreed to a contract with the Brooklyn Nets on Aug. 3, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported. The specifics of the agreement—whether it's an Exhibit 10 or two-way contract—have yet to be revealed.
However, NetsDaily has managed to dig up some potentially vital information pertaining to the 22-year-old's eventual transition to the NBA. In response to Vaughn Compton's post praising Zeng's work ethic, which emerged yesterday, Net Income revealed an exclusive quote from a "China basketball observer" detailing the prospect's rehab process from an injury sustained during the CBA playoffs.
"Zeng’s begun training and, hopefully, he will be in prime condition and ready for the training camp challenge. We expect to see him on court during the preseason China games," the individual told NetsDaily. "It will be a long and tough road, and it’s never easy to step out of the comfort zone, but he’s determined not to have any regrets. He will never hesitate to chase after his dreams."
The "preseason China games" spoken of in the statement are a reference to two clashes with the Phoenix Suns that will take place at The Venetian Arena in Macau, China. The Nets will meet with the Suns at a neutral site following Brooklyn's tilt with Hapoel "Bank Yahav" Jerusalem, the franchise's preseason-opener.
Not only is the injury update great news for Zeng, who is hoping to make the Nets' final roster, but it's also extremely exciting for Brooklyn's global fanbase. The brand is massive and China, and having Zeng, a native of Harbin, China, suit up for his first game as a Net in his home country is sure to be an electric atmosphere.
Plus, given his unique skillset and the fact that the games against Phoenix are exhibitions and therefore will not count, Zeng could see plenty of opportunities—allowing him the chance to prove he belongs.
It seems unlikely that Head Coach Jordi Fernandez will play guys like Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe all that much due to the risk of injury, which means Zeng could be in line for a featured big man role. He, Danny Wolf, Noah Clowny and Drew Timme should be expected to rack up the bulk of frontcourt minutes in preseason, which could help the Nets decide who is anticipated to be part of their rebuild going forward.
The Nets take on the Suns in China on Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. EST before a rematch the following day at 7 a.m. EST.