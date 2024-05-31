Former Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving Advances to NBA Finals
Following a crucial Game 5 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, former Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving is headed back to the NBA Finals.
Already an NBA champion courtesy of the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, this will be Irving's first Finals appearance since 2017. Since then, Irving has made stops in both Boston and Brooklyn, the latter ending badly.
As of yesterday, the stage is now set for Dallas Mavericks guard Irving to match up with in the playoffs with a player he hasn't matched up in the postseason with since being a Brooklyn Net in 2021: Jrue Holiday.
Irving was integral in propelling the Nets to a 2-1 series lead versus Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals before going down with a season-ending ankle injury. Milwaukee would later advance to the Conference Finals after seven games and go on to win the NBA championship. Rather than avenging that postseason run, the former Nets guard will be playing for a little more than what happened when he was a Net.
"I wish my brothers well," said Irving after a Mavericks practice in April when talking about Team USA. The 2014 FIBA World Cup MVP did not make the cut as one of the three American point guards selected. The three guards were Tyrese Haliburton, Steph Curry, and Holiday — Irving's 2024 NBA Finals matchup.
"I just didn’t fit into this team. The deliberation process was a tough one. But again, I have nothing but respect for those guys over at USAB. At this point in my career, I think my focus should be on winning a championship and in the summertime just going to support those guys when I get a chance."
Suffice to say, there's several storylines floating around Irving in what will be the last series of the 2023-24 NBA season.
