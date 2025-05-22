Inside The Nets

Former Brooklyn Nets Coach Lands on Kansas Basketball Staff

Jacque Vaughn returns to his alma mater to join Bill Self's coaching staff.

Alec Elijah

Jan 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn at a press conference during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn at a press conference during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is back in a coaching seat, this time at his alma mater with a legendary head coach.

Vaughn will be joining the Kansas Jayhawks coaching staff under Bill Self as an assistant coach, the school announced. This move comes after the retirement of Norm Roberts who earlier this offseason decided to call it a career.

He will be returning to his alma mater, where he played basketball from 1993-1997, earning a Big 8 Player of the Year award during the 1996 season. He ranks third all time for Kansas in assists, and was also honored in 2002 with a jersey retirement.

Vaughn is also a former NBA champion, being a part of the 2007 San Antonio Spurs championship roster before going under head coach Gregg Popovich's wing for three seasons as an assistant coach for the Spurs.

He's had two stints as an NBA head coach himself, the first in 2012 with the Orlando Magic and a brief interim job with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022.

Feb 6, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Vaughn expressed gratitude when talking to the media about his new gig under Bill Self.

"I'm truly honored and overwhelmed with excitement to return to my alma mater and join Coach Self's staff as an assistant coach," he said.

Along with Vaughn, the coaching staff also includes Kurtis Townsend, Joe Dooley and Jeremy Case. He will look to bring his expertise to a talented Kansas Jayhawks team ready to compete in the Big 12 and hopefully dance in March next season.

