Former Brooklyn Nets Coach Lands on Kansas Basketball Staff
Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is back in a coaching seat, this time at his alma mater with a legendary head coach.
Vaughn will be joining the Kansas Jayhawks coaching staff under Bill Self as an assistant coach, the school announced. This move comes after the retirement of Norm Roberts who earlier this offseason decided to call it a career.
He will be returning to his alma mater, where he played basketball from 1993-1997, earning a Big 8 Player of the Year award during the 1996 season. He ranks third all time for Kansas in assists, and was also honored in 2002 with a jersey retirement.
Vaughn is also a former NBA champion, being a part of the 2007 San Antonio Spurs championship roster before going under head coach Gregg Popovich's wing for three seasons as an assistant coach for the Spurs.
He's had two stints as an NBA head coach himself, the first in 2012 with the Orlando Magic and a brief interim job with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022.
Vaughn expressed gratitude when talking to the media about his new gig under Bill Self.
"I'm truly honored and overwhelmed with excitement to return to my alma mater and join Coach Self's staff as an assistant coach," he said.
Along with Vaughn, the coaching staff also includes Kurtis Townsend, Joe Dooley and Jeremy Case. He will look to bring his expertise to a talented Kansas Jayhawks team ready to compete in the Big 12 and hopefully dance in March next season.