Former Brooklyn Nets Guard Becomes College Coach
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson is joining the Fresno State men's basketball program as an assistant coach, the school announced on Wednesday.
"I am excited to have the opportunity to come back to the Valley," Johnson said in the press release posted by Fresno State. "I am looking forward to being a part of the transformation of this program."
Johnson played at Fresno State from 2010-14, racking up a total of 128 games and averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 45.6/37.2/71.6 shooting splits. As a senior, he posted 15.9 points per game to go along with a scorching 43.2% from three-point territory.
Johnson went undrafted in the 2014 draft, but he was acquired by the Miami Heat to join their G League program. Johnson subsequently broke out for the Heat and was rewarded with a four-year, $50 million deal. Johnson had originally received an offer sheet from the Brooklyn Nets, who had to wait until the 2019-20 season to snatch up the now-33-year-old.
The Nets signed Johnson on June 24, 2020 after a stint with the Phoenix Suns, where he was traded to by Miami. Johnson played a total of 47 games with a Brooklyn uniform, averaging 6.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.4 steals while shooting 39.7% shooting from the field.
The former Bulldogs guard's NBA career petered out after that. He had brief stops with the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs, featuring in six games combined for both franchises, but failed to stick in the league. After that, Johnson played the 2022-23 season in the Australian NBL league. He suited up for the Brisbane Bullets, averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.6 minutes per game while making 36.7% of his threes. The former Nets combo guard was nominated for the NBL’s Best Sixth Man of the season award.
Now, it appears that Johnson’s basketball career is over — or at least on hold. He’ll still be on the hardwood, but in a different capacity.
"We're thrilled to welcome Johnson back to Fresno State," Vance Walberg, Fresno State's head coach, added. "As a former Bulldog and a proven professional, Tyler brings tremendous knowledge, passion, and a deep connection to this program. His career through the professional ranks is something our team can benefit from."
Johnson is filling in the vacancy left by former assistant Jaren Harris, per 247Sports' Barkboard. Reports of his incorporation to Fresno State's staff first started circulating in late March, with the official announcement made on May 21.
“Fresno always held a really dear part of my life because I lived here for four years,” Johnson is quoted as having said. “It was a big part of who I became as a person."