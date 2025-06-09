Former Brooklyn Nets Guard Seeks NBA Comeback
As reported by Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, former Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. is seeking an NBA return as the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the soon-to-be 26-year-old guard during their veteran minicamp this week.
Smith Jr.'s last stint in the NBA came by way of the Brooklyn Nets, where he contributed modestly to their second unit during the 2023-24 season. During that year, he compiled 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 43.5 percent shooting.
The 76ers are not the only team that will be looking to work out the seven-year NBA veteran, as the Dallas Mavericks are also reported to be hosting Smith Jr. for a workout during their veteran minicamp as well. Smith Jr. has spent time prior with the Mavericks, being their 2017 lottery pick, before being traded east to the New York Knicks after two seasons.
While he didn't play on an NBA squad for the 2024-25 season, Smith Jr. logged minutes both overseas and with G-League showcases, displaying his abilities to be a rotational player in the league, despite already being a 25-year-old journeyman already logging minutes with six different franchises.
He played for two years with the Knicks before they traded him to the Detroit Pistons. He then signed with the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the 2021-22 season. Smith Jr. then played with the Charlotte Hornets, where he reinvented himself as a solid defender, which landed him a contract with Brooklyn before heading for free agency.
"While Smith Jr.’s days as a full-time member of an NBA rotation appear to be in the rearview, he could be an intriguing depth piece for a team seeking a high-level point-of-attack defender on its bench." said Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.
Whether Smith Jr. will land on an NBA team remains to be seen during this offseason, but we will continue to monitor this situation.