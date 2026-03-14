Nets Once Again See Majority of the Rotation Out vs. 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets aren't in the market for wins at 17-49. Heading into the final 16 games of the season, they're actually hoping to secure top-three odds in the 2026 NBA Draft, in a heavy race with three other teams.

Through the final month of the regular season, Brooklyn will kick off this stretch with a Saturday matinee against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are hoping to grab a bounce-back win after dropping to 35-31 on the year.

The 76ers have a variety of players out. Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow) and Johni Broome (meniscus) are all out, while Andre Drummond (back) and Adem Bona (back) are questionable.

Meanwhile, the Nets once again have most of their rotation either out or nearly out heading into Saturday afternoon. The injury report has six players listed: four out, one doubtful and one questionable:

Ochai Agbaji: PROBABLE - Left Ankle Soreness

Michael Porter Jr.: DOUBTFUL – Right Ankle Sprain

Nic Claxton: OUT - Rest

Drake Powell: OUT - Left Knee Injury Management

Day'Ron Sharpe: OUT (Season) – Left Thumb UCL Tear

Egor Dëmin: OUT (Season) – Left Plantar Fascia Injury Management

Dëmin and Sharpe are done for the season, which already takes out two key pieces within Brooklyn's young core. Dëmin's plantar fascia injury has been a nagging issue since before the season started, while the team announced that Sharpe would undergo surgery on a UCL tear in his left thumb before Thursday's 108-97 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Agbaji has missed the Nets' last two games with an ankle injury, hoping to make his return against Philadelphia. Since being traded to Brooklyn at the 2026 deadline, he has played 15.1 minutes per game, averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and an assist on 52.8% shooting from the field and 44.8% from three.

Claxton, one of the Nets' top contributors, has played limited minutes since the All-Star break. He's averaging 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, failing to more than 28 minutes in eight of the 10 games since then. Porter, Brooklyn's top scorer, could return against the 76ers, but it isn't likely.

The Nets have dropped 12 of their last 14 games with a 2-5 March record. A win against a playoff team would improve spirits, but at this point, it's all about setting yourself up for the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick. They'll have a better chance at doing so with a number of players out or nearly unavailable.