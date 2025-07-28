Former Net Ben Simmons Allegedly Has Little Interest in Signing with Knicks
A possible addition to the Brooklyn Nets-New York Knicks rivalry lore now appears unlikely.
Ben Simmons, the former Nets guard who infamously landed in Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden over three years ago, had received interest from the Knicks in free agency.
Simmons most recently played in 33 games for Brooklyn during the 2024-25 season before being bought out, clearing the way for him to finish the year with the LA Clippers.
This summer became the second time in Simmons' career where he had the ability to choose where he wanted to play, and New York was a possibility. That seems to no longer be the case, thanks to a piece by Sean Deveney of Athlon Sports.
Deveney spoke to an anonymous NBA general manager, who revealed that Simmons to New York isn't expected to happen.
“Of the places he could land, [the Knicks would] be at the bottom of the list,” the GM said. “They’re the longshot. He does not want the scrutiny. And they want to have room to use the whole roster, that’s one reason they got rid of (coach Tom Thibodeau). If you’re bringing in a veteran who is hurt half the season, it’s going to prevent you from seeing what you’ve got with your young guys.”
The Knicks aren't alone in their pursuit of the former Net. Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns have all had reported links, yet Simmons remains unsigned.
Given how Simmons' stints in Philadelphia and Brooklyn—big markets with dedicated fans who aren't afraid to open their mouths—suiting up for every home game at Madison Square Garden probably isn't the most attractive thing to him, as the GM pointed out.
It's a shame that scrutiny from supporters may be what keeps Simmons from joining a squad that he'd likely flourish on, but unfortunately, it's a product of his professional journey.
That said, would playing in, say, Boston, really be that different? Celtics fans are just as passionate as any other fanbase. Who's to say the same thing wouldn't happen?
Simmons will forever be a basketball anomaly. But for now, he's just trying to figure out where he'll be playing next year.