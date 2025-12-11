How the Atlantic Division's Young Cores Stack up Against the Nets

The NBA's Atlantic Division is arguably the most competitive in the Eastern Conference, with four teams currently holding top-six seeds and the Brooklyn Nets have shown promise during their rebuild.

A common theme between the top teams in the division is veteran talent, only the Toronto Raptors and Nets rank among the 10 youngest teams in the league.

Before we get into ranking the futures of Atlantic Division teams, what constitutes a young core? For this ranking, each franchise's group of players 25 years old and younger will be factored in. Current and projected production will be equally important. Players on two-way contracts will not count toward a team's total.

5. Boston Celtics

Notable Players: Hugo González - 19, Jordan Walsh - 21, Josh Minott - 23

Boston has only retained two of its draft picks from the past five seasons. While the front office has built the team heavily through the draft, in recent seasons, its depth has primarily come from trades and free agency acquisitions.

With that said, Minott and Walsh have both been key contributors this season in the front court while Jayson Tatum recovers from Achilles surgery. González hasn't had as big a role as the other two, but his 51.4% from the field and 47.4% three-point shooting splits are impressive in a small sample size.

4. New York Knicks

Notable Players: Mohamed Diawara - 20, Ariel Hukporti - 23, Tyler Kolek - 24, Miles McBride - 25

The Knicks have five players on their roster who are 25 years old or younger compared to the Celtics' four. What sets them over their rival is the production they get out of McBride. He's started nine games this season, posting career-highs in points per game, rebounds per game and three-point percentage.

Kolek has also brought a youthful presence off the bench to a roster that ranks seventh-oldest in the NBA. New York's young depth isn't uber productive at the moment, but the salary cap could force a youth movement soon.

3. Brooklyn Nets

Notable Players: Egor Demin - 19, Drake Powell - 20, Noah Clowney - 21, Day'Ron Sharpe - 24, Ziaire Williams - 24, Cam Thomas - 24

Quantity isn't always equal to quality, but in the Nets' case, it's a healthy balance. Brooklyn has the youngest roster in the league and 10 players who are 25 or younger. There may not be a clear elite-level player among the crop of prospects, but there are quality role players and more room for development.

When healthy, Thomas has proven to be one of the NBA's best scorers, but his overall impact on the court is constantly in question. Moving the the younger side of the spectrum, Clowney, Powell and Demin are all key contributors that have yet to touch their respective ceilings.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Notable Players: VJ Edgecombe - 20, Justin Edwards - 21, Jared McCain - 21, Tyrese Maxey - 25, Quentin Grimes - 25

Despite being in the older half of the league in terms of average player age, the 76ers still have eight players under 25 years old. On top of that, they arguably have the best player within the requirements in the division.

Maxey has one All-Star selection under his belt, and he is averaging 31.5 points per game through the first 23 games this season. Credit has to go to Philadelphia's scouting department for hitting again on talented guards like Edgecombe and McCain.

1. Toronto Raptors

Notable Players: Collin Murray-Boyles - 20, Ja'Kobe Walter - 21, Gradey Dick - 22, Scottie Barnes - 24, RJ Barrett - 25

Toronto claims the top spot based on its amount of quality depth. Barrett and Barnes are both All-Star-level players and the bench unit is filled with young contributors.

The Raptors are the second-youngest team in the division, but have still managed to claim the No. 5 seed in the East at this point in the season.