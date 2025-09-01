Former Net Jeremy Lin Retires: A Look Back at His Time in Brooklyn
After a productive nine-year NBA career, one former Brooklyn Nets guard has decided to call it a career. In a recent post made to his Instagram account, Jeremy Lin officially announced his retirement from professional basketball.
Through two seasons with the Nets, Lin averaged 14.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc. His top statistical game with Brooklyn came back in 2017 against the Orlando Magic, when he scored 32 points while also adding five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Although Lin had the best statistics of his career while playing with the Nets, he struggled with injuries throughout his time in Brooklyn.
During his first season with the Nets, he appeared in just 36 games after being limited by a hamstring strain. The following year, he ruptured his patellar tendon during Brooklyn’s season opener against the Indiana Pacers, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.
Throughout his tenure with the organization, he was coached by Kenny Atkinson, who served as an assistant on the New York Knicks during his “Linsanity” run.
While Lin played for the Nets, Atkinson praised the way that he had developed his game since playing for the Knicks earlier in his career.
"I’ll just say one thing about Jeremy’s development. I think he took ownership of his own development,” Atkinson said. “I always say coaches don’t get players better; players get players better. You’re a guide. You can help him, but he took ownership of it and I think that’s where he got better.”
While Lin put up some impressive numbers during his time with the Nets, he is best known for his Linsanity run during his time with the New York Knicks during the 2011 through 2012 season. After taking over as a starter for 12 games ahead of the All-Star break, he took the basketball world by storm after averaging 22.5 points and 8.7 assists per game while leading the Knicks to a 9-3 record during that time.
Lin went on to spend seven more seasons in the NBA, also playing for the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. Throughout his career, he averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
After his NBA career, he went on to play overseas for the Beijing Ducks, Guangzhou Loong Lions, Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers and New Taipei Kings. Last season, Lin was named MVP of the TPBL and was also the league’s Finals MVP.