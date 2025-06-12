Former Net Kevin Durant Linked to Possible Return to New York, With the Knicks
After spending three and a half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Durant has been linked to trade rumors involving the New York Knicks.
According to ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania, the Knicks are among several teams currently exploring a trade for Durant.
“The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, are sorting through trade options - with interested teams mainly featuring Houston, San Antonio, Minnesota, Miami and New York,” Charania said.
Durant played in 62 games last season, averaging 26.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
The two-time NBA champion was at the center of trade rumors ahead of last season's deadline, but it seems like Phoenix has waited till until summer to fully explore their options. Before being traded to Phoenix halfway through the 2022-2023 season, Durant was at the center of a title push with the Nets.
In 2019, he signed a four-year, $164.3 million-dollar deal with Brooklyn after winning two titles over the course of three seasons with the Golden State Warriors.
Throughout his time with the Nets, Durant averaged 28.8 points, 5.8 assists and 7 rebounds while leading the Nets to two playoff appearances.
His most iconic performance came during the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals, his first season back from injury. Durant scored an NBA playoff record 48 points in a Game 7 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He hit a clutch jumper to tie the game in regulation, but it was just inches away from a game-winner that would’ve sent Brooklyn to the Eastern Conference Finals.
After his impressive comeback season, he signed a four-year, $198 million dollar extension with the team. Durant eventually requested a trade, finally landing with the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and several draft picks.
Durant has spent the past two and a half seasons in Phoenix, where he recently missed the playoffs for the first time as an active player since the 2008-2009 season.
Throughout his 17-year NBA career, he has made the All-Star Team 15 times, won an NBA MVP award and two NBA Finals MVP awards.