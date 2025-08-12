Former Net to Lead Home Country in International Competition
With international basketball competition ramping up across the globe this summer, one former Brooklyn Nets player will be serving as the head coach for his home country’s team.
Later this month, retired NBA center DeSagana Diop will be Senegal's head coach as they gear up to participate in the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament.
Diop played with the Nets during the 2007-2008 campaign, when the team was still based out of New Jersey. While averaging 14.9 minutes per game and making five starts, Diop averaged 2.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 46.7% from the foul line.
While his statistics are not particularly impressive, Diop earned a reputation as a hard-nosed defender who eventually served as a valuable veteran presence later in his career. He went on to play 13 seasons in the NBA, averaging two points, 3.7 rebounds and one block per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 46.7% from free-throw range.
After helping the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 Western Conference Finals, Diop's play earned praise from former Mavericks head coach Avery Johnson.
"Playing a center against this team (Phoenix) is very tough," said Johnson. "He's been able to come out and change ends of the floor very quickly for a center and help us around the basket when we get beat on penetration."
Shortly after his playing career wrapped up in 2013, Diop quickly embarked on a new career as a coach. He began his coaching career with the Mavericks' G League affiliate (then known as the D League), serving as a player development coach with the Texas Legends from 2014 to 2016.
He later spent time on the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets staff before becoming the head coach of the New York Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. During his time in Westchester, Diop has helped lead the Knicks to back-to-back Winter Showcase Championships. Through three seasons, he has compiled a 43-57 record as a G League head coach.
Diop was first introduced as the head coach for the Senegalese national team in 2022. During the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, Diop helped lead Senegal to a 7-5 record. In the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers, Senegal finished the tournament as Group C's top team with a perfect 6-0 record, which has allowed the team to now compete in the AfroBasket tournament this summer.