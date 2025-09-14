Former Nets' Guard Dennis Schroder Leads Germany to EuroBasket Title
While Brooklyn Nets and NBA fans are waiting patiently for the start of the 2025-26 season, EuroBasket 2025 has captured the attention of the basketball world. Today, the tournament that lasted multiple weeks has come to a close.
To many people's expectations, Germany has come away with gold after an 88-83 win over Turkey in the final. Former Nets point guard Dennis Schroder, who spent part of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with the team, took home MVP honors as he led his home country to victory.
The 6-foot-1 floor general put up 16 points and 12 assists, while scoring Germany's last six points to close the game. He sealed the win with a clutch midrange jumper to go up three points, followed by free throws to ice it.
Schroder has another accolade to his global basketball legacy. With the Nets, he was definitely impressive, but never quite a star, averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 assists per game. However, on the world stage, he is perhaps the greatest player in German basketball history, aside from Dirk Nowitzki.
With this win over Turkey, Germany has secured its second major title under Schroder after previously winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In EuroBasket 2025, he averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 assists across nine games.
Germany had crushed its competition leading up to the final, but Turkey gave them some trouble in this game. Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun nearly led his home country to its first EuroBasket title, putting up 28 points, three rebounds, and three assists.
At one point, Germany looked outmatched, putting up just 16 points in the second quarter. However, they stormed back, winning the third quarter 26-21. In the fourth, elite defense led to them outscoring Turkey 22-16. Schroder's experience in big games was evident, especially within the final minutes.
While his time with the Nets was short, Schroder became a fan favorite with the franchise. He was not only an efficient contributor but also a great teammate and leader as the organization entered a rebuild. Many Brooklyn fans were rooting for its former point guard.
With an MVP, EuroBasket All-Star Team selection and a title, Schroder now has a resume that could get him into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Remember, it isn't just exclusive to NBA players and league achievements. Global basketball is a part of it too, and Schroder may just have a case.