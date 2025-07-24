Former Nets Guard Lonnie Walker IV Lands Massive Deal to Become Star in Europe
Before the Brooklyn Nets committed to a complete rebuild, they employed an intriguing cast of players.
Led by head coach Jacque Vaughn and eventually interim Kevin Ollie, Brooklyn trotted out names like Harry Giles, Keita Bates-Diop, Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV.
Up until recently, Walker was the lone player still in the NBA. After the Nets let him walk in the summer of 2024, he spent one season with Žalgiris Kaunas before joining the Philadelphia 76ers at the tail end of the 2024-25 season.
Walker is returning overseas, signing with Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Euroleague on a three-year, $10 million contract, per Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.
The Miami product, still just 26 years old, had already completed seven NBA seasons before his first move outside the United States. The 20 games he appeared in with Philadelphia became his eighth. Walker holds career averages of 10 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
In his lone season with the Nets, Walker played a pivotal reserve role, contributing nearly 10 points a night in just 17 minutes of play.
When Brooklyn first opted to enter an overhaul, marked by the departure of Mikal Bridges, some within the Nets fanbase were clamoring for Walker to be brought back—and for good reason. The franchise was in need of young talent. Walker was just 25 years old at the time and hadn't been given a high-impact role since his days with the Los Angeles Lakers.
There was never any traction on a return to Kings County for Walker despite the desire from Brooklyn supporters. In hindsight, this may not have been the best decision. Sure, it was a small sample size, but Walker still put up numbers this year with Philly.
He averaged a career-high 12.3 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc. He wasn't an All-Star by any means, but certainly could've made a difference off the Nets' bench.
Perhaps a second return to the NBA could be in Walker's future, depending on his performance in the Euroleague. If he shines, maybe the Nets' interest could be piqued again.