Former Nets Guard Works Out With 76ers
After spending the 2024-2025 season out of the NBA, a former Brooklyn Nets guard is getting another chance to return to the league.
Dennis Smith Jr. took part in the Philadelphia 76ers two-day veteran minicamp that kicked off on Thursday.
Smith Jr. spent the 2023-2024 season with the Nets, averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while also contributing defensively by adding 1.2 steals per game.
His best game in Brooklyn came against the Milwaukee Bucks, Smith Jr. scored 21 points while dishing out eight assists and seven rebounds.
Despite receiving limited minutes compared to some other stops throughout his career, Smith Jr. was praised by the coaching staff throughout his time with the Nets.
“Dennis, his impact, even to the end of the game, we missed it, he gets the offensive rebound. His ability to guard defensively, make shots tonight for us, drive the basketball," said then-coach Jacque Vaughn. "Overall, just his spirit for our group is huge. It gives us an edge and a swag about us that goes through the group when he’s playing.”
Before signing a one-year deal with the Nets, Smith Jr. had spent six seasons in the NBA, also spending time with the Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Smith Jr. was a highly ranked prospect before entering the NBA, earning a five-star recruiting ranking before ultimately deciding on NC State. During his freshman season, he averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. After being named the ACC Rookie of the Year, he decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the draft.
The NC State product was later drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft. He was most productive during his time in Dallas, making the All-Rookie second team after averaging 15.2 points (still a career-high) 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
Smith Jr. most recently spent time overseas, playing with Real Madrid of the Spanish Liga ACB and the Euroleague. The former Net only played two games with Real Madrid, however, averaging 4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.
