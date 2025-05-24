Inside The Nets

Fresno State Signs Former Brooklyn Nets Guard as New Assistant Coach

Former Nets Guard Tyler Johnson is back at his alma mater, this time as an assistant coach.

Alec Elijah

Feb 16, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is not the only one headed for a new assistant job at his alma mater. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson and Fresno State have announced Johnson as their new assistant coach for the basketball program.

In his first press conference back in the valley, Johnson told reporters, "I am excited to have the opportunity to come back to the Valley... I am looking forward to being a part of the transformation of this program."

Johnson spent four seasons on Fresno's campus from 2010-2014, where he landed himself in the top-20 of the program's history for total points scored, finishing his four-year run with 1,346 points and a two-time selection for the All-Mountain West team.

He played in a solid nine-year NBA career, having stops with the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

May 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson (10) drives into the lane for a layup in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fresno State's head coach Vance Walberg was asked by media about the new hire to which he stated "We're thrilled to welcome Tyler Johnson back to Fresno State...As a former Bulldog and a proven professional, Tyler brings tremendous knowledge, passion, and a deep connection to this program. His career through the professional ranks is something our team can benefit from."

Johnson will definitely have his work cut out for his as he makes his coaching debut this upcoming season for the Fresno State Bulldogs, but with a high praise from the current head coach and fans welcoming him back to the valley with open arms, Johnson should feel right back at home in no time.

