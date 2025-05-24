Fresno State Signs Former Brooklyn Nets Guard as New Assistant Coach
Former Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is not the only one headed for a new assistant job at his alma mater. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson and Fresno State have announced Johnson as their new assistant coach for the basketball program.
In his first press conference back in the valley, Johnson told reporters, "I am excited to have the opportunity to come back to the Valley... I am looking forward to being a part of the transformation of this program."
Johnson spent four seasons on Fresno's campus from 2010-2014, where he landed himself in the top-20 of the program's history for total points scored, finishing his four-year run with 1,346 points and a two-time selection for the All-Mountain West team.
He played in a solid nine-year NBA career, having stops with the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers.
Fresno State's head coach Vance Walberg was asked by media about the new hire to which he stated "We're thrilled to welcome Tyler Johnson back to Fresno State...As a former Bulldog and a proven professional, Tyler brings tremendous knowledge, passion, and a deep connection to this program. His career through the professional ranks is something our team can benefit from."
Johnson will definitely have his work cut out for his as he makes his coaching debut this upcoming season for the Fresno State Bulldogs, but with a high praise from the current head coach and fans welcoming him back to the valley with open arms, Johnson should feel right back at home in no time.