Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Prefers Eastern Conference, Eyes Raptors and Nets
While Giannis Antetokounmpo mulls over his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, it appears the "Greek Freak" has no desire to join a Western Conference that soon will welcome Cooper Flagg to its cast of superstars.
According to NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, "if a trade were ever to materialize, Giannis Antetokounmpo would prefer to remain in the Eastern Conference." But apparently, Antetokounmpo's preferred destination isn't as broad as that revelation makes it out to be.
"Two teams that have emerged as destinations of interest for the two-time MVP are the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets," Robinson wrote.
The New York Post's Brian Lewis has been on the Nets-Antetokounmpo rumors since the middle of the 2024-25 campaign, repeatedly listing him as Brooklyn's "plan A." But outside of Lewis, there has been little to no confirmation regarding Antetokounmpo's view of the franchise.
While Zach Lowe recently listed Los Angeles, New York and Miami as cities Antetokounmpo would like to play in on "The Zach Lowe Show," Robinson's report is the most direct yet.
Monday's draft lottery certainly changed the types of packages certain teams could put together for Antetokounmpo, specifically the San Antonio Spurs. Due to Antetokounmpo's lack of a no-trade clause, the Milwaukee Bucks could theoretically dishonor his request and send him to whoever is willing to give up the most. If the Spurs offer something along the lines of: 2025 first-rounder (second-overall), Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and even more draft capital, Antetokounmpo could be headed to the Western Conference.
Same goes for the Dallas Mavericks, who's fortunate climb to the top of the draft allows them the flexibility to at least consider the prospect of adding Antetokounmpo over Flagg. However, the path to the NBA Finals is far more difficult in the West vs. the East, a reality that may have resulted in Robinson's report.
Whether or not the Nets will choose to abandon their rebuild by chasing Antetokounmpo remains to be seen, but confirmation of the "Greek Freak's" interest in Brooklyn could help make that decision a little easier for GM Sean Marks and the rest of the franchise's front office.