Golden State Warriors Trade for Nets’ Dennis Schroder
On Saturday, things came together quickly for a reported deal between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.
Around 3 p.m., ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the two teams were in serious talks on a potential deal surrounding Nets’ guard Dennis Schroder, who’s seen a breakout season for Brooklyn. Just 20 minutes later, things were reportedly finalized, with Brooklyn sending its point guard and one second round pick in exchange for De’Anthony Melton and three second round selections.
The deal makes sense across the board, as the Golden State Warriors look to add firepower to continue competing in the Western Conference, and Brooklyn needs to offload its older talent in order to land better draft picks.
Schroder has averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45% overall and 39% from 3-point land for the Nets this season, functioning as one of its better players.
The future selections haven’t yet been reported, but leaving with two picks, a salary dump and offloading a win-now player is the type of deal Brooklyn has been searching for all season. And it likely isn’t done as it still has players to offload if it wants to make the upper ranks of the 2025 NBA Draft, which is loaded with talented prospects.
De’Anthony Melton is a talented player in his own right, but suffered a partially torn ACL just weeks ago, and is sidelined for the season.
