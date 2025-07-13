Grant Nelson Says Nets’ Belief in His Development Made Brooklyn the Right Fit
Two years ago, then-Alabama forward Grant Nelson was blossoming into a March Madness legend. He scored 24 points while adding 12 rebounds and five blocks in the Crimson Tide's Sweet 16 victory over North Carolina. His dominance spilled over into the Elite Eight, where Nelson posted 19 points and 15 rebounds to outlast Clemson and reach Alabama's first-ever Final Four.
Now, he's fighting to make the Brooklyn Nets' roster.
After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, Nelson joined the Nets for their NBA2K26 Summer League festivities in Las Vegas.
On Saturday, Nelson detailed his journey to Brooklyn via ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.
"From the beginning, they had interest... I just saw that this would be the best opportunity," Nelson said via Slater's X account. "They believed in me and my development, so I felt like it was a good step for me to come here and learn a lot. It's been going pretty good."
Nelson was given a small opportunity in the Nets' 90-81 opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Head coach Steve Hetzel gave Grant 14 minutes of action, resulting in a five-point, two-rebound performance.
The 23-year-old's age had to have played a factor in his draft stock, as his production at Alabama certainly warranted being selected. Just last season, Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and two blocks per game. He ranked 5th in SEC rebounds,12th in blocks and logged seven double‑doubles, including a 25‑point, 11‑rebound performance vs. Kentucky
If given more playing time, projecting for Nelson to at least receive a training camp invite would be a fair hypothesis. He's versatile, and much like another former college star who has found a role with the Nets—that being Drew Timme—his effort just never wavers.
Those two traits are exactly what head coach Jordi Fernandez seeks in young talent, as evidenced by the personnel he chose to assemble in his first season at the helm.
Nelson and Brooklyn will look to secure their first win of summer league play on Monday, when the Nets take on their inter-conference rebuilding rival Washington Wizards. The bout is slated for 8 p.m. EST.