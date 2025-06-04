Guards the Brooklyn Nets Should Consider Drafting
As the Nets prepare for a rebuild heading into next season, they will have four draft picks in the first round of this year's NBA Draft, which could help them build a contending roster. With one of these selections, Brooklyn will be in the running for a point guard to potentially be the running mate of their rising star shooting guard, Cam Thomas.
The Nets have been linked to a few different guards in the draft as they do their due diligence on each potential prospect. Two guards have stood out during this time and have some serious potential in being one of the selections the Nets decide to make.
Here are two guards the Brooklyn Nets could consider as options in this year's draft:
Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma Sooners)
Jeremiah Fears out of Oklahoma is coming off a solid freshman year where he averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He's been regarded as one of the best scorers in his class and checks off several NBA boxes that scouts will love.
Fears has already met with the Nets during NBA Combine interviews. The young guard was optimistic about those meetings, telling the media.
"The conversations were great. They were just telling me how I could fit within their system and be an overall good piece for them," said Fears.
Being able to add Fears at the No. 10 pick would be a home run for the Brooklyn Nets. Whether or not he will be available at that pick remains to be seen on June 25th, but if he is available, then the Nets should not second-guess the selection at all.
Tre Johnson (Texas Longhorns)
While Tre Johnson doesn't offer the Brooklyn Nets a traditional point guard feel, he certainly can offer the Nets a plethora of points coming off an impressive freshman season with Texas, where he averaged almost 20 points per game and a solid 39.7% three-point shot.
The combo guard can be paired with the perennial scorer Cam Thomas, which can be a recipe for success as both guards are high-scoring threats with the basketball in their hands. Drafting Johnson could also prompt the Nets to move Cam Thomas into a point guard role, allowing Thomas to have more of an impact on the offense than just scoring.
Now this pick is a long shot at No. 10, considering Johnson is a guaranteed lottery selection in the first round, but with draft capital, there is a chance the Brooklyn Nets could make a move to select the prolific scorer.