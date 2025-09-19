How a 2027 Pick Swap Could Shape the Brooklyn Nets’ Future
Back in June, the Brooklyn Nets opted against allocating their investments elsewhere, despite reported attempts to do so.
The Nets managed to own five first-round picks before draft night started and essentially had two options: group two or three together and go get another top prospect, or stay pat and break an NBA record.
Brooklyn opted for the latter, and the outcome of its actions remains pending.
But given what looms around the proverbial corner, the franchise needs for that to have been the right decision. And it's all due to the Nets' long trade history with the Rockets, which began in the early 2020s.
It started with the James Harden trade. As a reminder, here's what Brooklyn gave up for Harden:
Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, rights to Aleksandar Vezenkov (57th overall pick in 2017), Caris LeVert, Rodions Kurucs, three first-round picks (2022, 2024 and 2026), four first-round pick swaps (2021, 2023, 2025, 2027)
That haul was split between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets, but Houston was the lucky ones who received swap rights to Brooklyn's 2027 first-rounder. The Nets' big three, which was completed by Harden, eventually fell apart, and the franchise found itself back in rebuilding mode.
The front office attempted to compensate for the mistake, reacquiring the 2025 first-rounder, who eventually became Egor Demin, in the summer of 2024.
While that was a smart move, it didn't bring back the entirety of this team's future, and that could be a problem in the future. Extra emphasis on "could."
There's a reality where some—or even all—of the record-breaking rookie class Brooklyn assembled this offseason hit, and hit big, instantly becoming key contributors. But with this roster, that reality isn't likely to tank the value of the Nets' 2026 first-rounder. Assuming the front office gets the 2025 selections right, and follows up that performance with another strong draft showing the year after, that 2027 pick may not hurt if it's the Rockets who end up using it.
Otherwise, that Harden trade could be a catastrophe in hindsight. Remember, Brooklyn already directly contributed to a Boston Celtics championship ring, as both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were drafted with picks that originally belonged to the Nets.
The organization has come a long way since then. General Manager Sean Marks did an excellent job reviving Brooklyn back then, and appears to be doing just as good a job now. But what happens with that 2027 pick could directly influence the future of this team.