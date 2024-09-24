How a Bojan Bogdanovic Buyout Effects the Brooklyn Nets' Cap Situation
The Brooklyn Nets' current payroll sits at $165.7 million, and cannot exceed $178.1 million at any point come next season's end. That leaves just under $13 million to work with, potentially restricting the franchise from taking on any salary dumps in an attempt to bolster their future draft capital further.
There is a way to lower the payroll figure with a little help from 2010s Nets legend Bojan Bogdanovic. The 35-year-old is slated to make just over $19 million in 2024-25 during the final year of the two-year $39 million deal he signed with the Detroit Pistons back in 2022. He was later dealt to the New York Knicks, who shipped Bogdanovic back to Brooklyn as a part of July's Mikal Bridges trade.
The veteran swingman's future has been murky since his acquisition, making it unlikely that rival teams would be interested in facilitating a trade. That leaves the Nets' primary option being a buyout, allowing Brooklyn to lower Bogdanovic's cap number while handing him the opportunity to sign with a contender.
Should a buyout happen, the Nets and Bogdanovic will agree on a final number, likely lower than his currently anticipated 2024-25 salary. In return for forfeiting a portion of his expected money, Bogdanovic is granted the ability to sign wherever he pleases. This situation presents long-term benefits for both parties.
If Brooklyn chooses to negotiate a buyout with the potentially sought-after forward, general manager Sean Marks will not only free up roster space but also position the Nets to navigate their inaugural rebuilding season strategically.
