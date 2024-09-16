How Nets Signing Jimmy Butler Could Lead to Ben Simmons' Extension
Outside of their obvious draw, the Brooklyn Nets may be Jimmy Butler's preferred destination due to their treatment of one of their current players. Both Butler and Ben Simmons are represented by Bernie Lee, who is very happy of the Nets' treatment towards Simmons, per Bob Windrem of NetsDaily.
When discussing the potential pairing, Windrem acknowledged Lee's content with the Simmons-Brooklyn experiment.
"Part of it is New York, part of it is that Bernie Lee, who is Ben Simmons’ agent, is very happy with how his client has been dealt with by the Nets," he said.
This places the franchise in an interesting situation, due to both players being slated for free agency in 2025. Are the two a package deal? Can Brooklyn add one without retaining the other? It's entirely possible. Remember, once upon a time Simmons and Butler took the court as teammates in Philadelphia, albeit only for 55 games.
The Nets have been extremely patient as Simmons attempts to regain his once-dominant level of play. Onviously this has caught the attention of Lee and Butler, and could very well lead to an extension of Simmons' Brooklyn tenure.
If both players suit up for the Nets in 2024-25, there will be high hopes that they will be able to recapture the magic they displayed together in what feels like an eternity ago. Connections matter in the NBA, and Brooklyn may soon reap those benefits.
