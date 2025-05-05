How Cooper Flagg Could Impact the Brooklyn Nets’ Pursuit of a Star Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have a 9% chance of winning the right to draft Cooper Flagg this summer—a possibility that would reshape the entire landscape of their rebuild.
In a hypothetical scenario where Flagg suits up at the Barclays Center next season, Brooklyn likely catapults to the top of many potentially available superstars' list of preferred destinations. Giannis Antetokounmpo has repeatedly been mentioned as a Nets target, and it'd be hard to imagine the "Greek Freak" having an issue teaming up with the Duke standout.
However, if Brooklyn lands Flagg, there would no longer be a need to swing one of the rumored blockbuster deals. GM Sean Marks would exercise those options to find a face of the franchise—something he'd already have in the uber-talented top prospect.
This situation presents Brooklyn with a problem its rivals surely would envy. Maybe that just speaks to the polarization Flagg has in his own right, but at that point it really doesn't matter. Now, giving Flagg a superstar partner in his first season as a professional could stunt his development, but it also could allow him to blossom into one of the NBA's most dominant forces. His fit, either alongside a big name or by himself, is something that fans will have to wait until the 2025-26 regular season commences to truly evaluate.
The biggest aspect Flagg would change for the Nets has been something Marks has discussed multiple times in the last calendar year—largely due to the massive amount of draft capital at his disposal—that being flexibility.
That's the beauty of a Brooklyn-Flagg pairing. Marks' flexibility doubles if the Nets land the top pick, especially in terms of their future. Flagg wouldn't only be a draw to big-time players in search of a trade, but he could be a major X-factor in free agency.
If the comparisons and scouting reports are to be trusted, Flagg may very well have the skillset and character that other stars want to play with. Whether that be Antetokounmpo, impending restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga or a soon-to-be disgruntled player who hasn't been listed as "available" remains to be seen, but the reality is: landing Flagg would do wonders for a franchise searching for its face.