How Did These Former Nets Perform in Their Preseason Opener?

Are the Nets having any regrets about letting these players walk out the door?

Zach Hiney

Dec 22, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) brings the ball up court against against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The NBA Preseason is officially underway, as the regular season looms on the horizon.

The Brooklyn Nets will have to wait until Friday night to tip off their first preseason game against an NBA team when they take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA China Game. A lot of other NBA teams have already started their preseason slate, and a few former Nets have taken the court with their new teams.

How did these former Nets perform? Do the Nets regret letting any of them walk out the door? Here's a deeper dive into the performances in the preseason so far from these former Nets.

Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

Oct 4, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) shoot over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half at Pechanga Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Game 1 vs Minnesota: 15 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT

Game 2 vs Toronto: 20 MIN, 11 PTS, 4 REB, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3PT

Johnson went the other way in the Michael Porter Jr. trade this past offseason, and his play will be compared to Porter Jr's all season. Things didn't start well for Johnson in the Nuggets' first preseason game, as he struggled to get shots up in Denver's star-studded lineup. He upped his game in their second preseason game.

Johnson was way more impactful against Toronto, crashing the boards and getting a few more shots up. He was efficient from the floor and a team best +23 in just 20 minutes. He looked a lot more like the player Denver paid a big price to acquire.

Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks

Sep 23, 2025; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Game 1 vs Philadelphia: 17 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-5 3PT

Game 2 vs Philadelphia: 17 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 BLK, 4-4 FG

Bridges was traded to the Knicks last summer and had a great debut season with New York, helping lead the franchise to the Eastern Conference Finals. He signed a big contract extension in August, and the preseason was the first opportunity for him to back up that move.

Bridges was solid in the Knicks' first two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, posting similar stat lines in both games against the 76ers. He brought a lot of great defensive play and enough offense to supplement Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bridges will be a huge part of the Knicks' rotation this season.

Tosan Evbuomwan, New York Knicks

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Tosan Evbuomwan (12) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Game 2 vs Philadelphia: 9 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-3 FG

Evbuomwan was a surprise cut this offseason, being released by Brooklyn in late August. It didn't take him long to land back on an NBA roster, signing with the Knicks on September 16. After missing New York's first preseason game, Evbuomwan shone in limited minutes on Saturday.

He filled up the stat sheet despite playing just nine minutes. He showed some offensive and defensive upside in those minutes, and could be a sneaky bench player for the Knicks this season. The Nets hope they won't regret letting him walk across the city to join the rival Knicks.

