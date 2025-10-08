How Did These Former Nets Perform in Their Preseason Opener?
The NBA Preseason is officially underway, as the regular season looms on the horizon.
The Brooklyn Nets will have to wait until Friday night to tip off their first preseason game against an NBA team when they take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA China Game. A lot of other NBA teams have already started their preseason slate, and a few former Nets have taken the court with their new teams.
How did these former Nets perform? Do the Nets regret letting any of them walk out the door? Here's a deeper dive into the performances in the preseason so far from these former Nets.
Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets
Game 1 vs Minnesota: 15 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT
Game 2 vs Toronto: 20 MIN, 11 PTS, 4 REB, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3PT
Johnson went the other way in the Michael Porter Jr. trade this past offseason, and his play will be compared to Porter Jr's all season. Things didn't start well for Johnson in the Nuggets' first preseason game, as he struggled to get shots up in Denver's star-studded lineup. He upped his game in their second preseason game.
Johnson was way more impactful against Toronto, crashing the boards and getting a few more shots up. He was efficient from the floor and a team best +23 in just 20 minutes. He looked a lot more like the player Denver paid a big price to acquire.
Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks
Game 1 vs Philadelphia: 17 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-5 3PT
Game 2 vs Philadelphia: 17 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 BLK, 4-4 FG
Bridges was traded to the Knicks last summer and had a great debut season with New York, helping lead the franchise to the Eastern Conference Finals. He signed a big contract extension in August, and the preseason was the first opportunity for him to back up that move.
Bridges was solid in the Knicks' first two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, posting similar stat lines in both games against the 76ers. He brought a lot of great defensive play and enough offense to supplement Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bridges will be a huge part of the Knicks' rotation this season.
Tosan Evbuomwan, New York Knicks
Game 2 vs Philadelphia: 9 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-3 FG
Evbuomwan was a surprise cut this offseason, being released by Brooklyn in late August. It didn't take him long to land back on an NBA roster, signing with the Knicks on September 16. After missing New York's first preseason game, Evbuomwan shone in limited minutes on Saturday.
He filled up the stat sheet despite playing just nine minutes. He showed some offensive and defensive upside in those minutes, and could be a sneaky bench player for the Knicks this season. The Nets hope they won't regret letting him walk across the city to join the rival Knicks.