How Does the Brooklyn Nets' Newest Addition Fit into Their Roster?
With the addition of an NBA-record five first-round draft picks who will be seeing their first NBA action this season, Brooklyn Nets fans already have plenty of young players to be excited about. However, they now have another intriguing but inexperienced player to look forward to in the 2025-2026 season.
According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, the Nets and former Beijing Ducks forward Fanbo Zeng have agreed to a deal.
A Look Into His Past
While playing for the Ducks during the 2024-2025 Chinese Basketball Association season, Zeng averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 52.6% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc. Through three seasons with the team, he totaled combined averages of 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
At 6-foot-11 and 200 pounds with surprisingly fluid movements, Zeng has the size and athleticism to make an impact in the NBA, but his career has taken some interesting turns along the way.
After being born and raised in China, Zeng moved to the United States ahead of his freshman season of high school to enroll at Windermere Preparatory School in Florida. There, he blossomed into a highly coveted national prospect, earning a consensus four-star rating while being ranked among ESPN's top 50 players in the country.
Then, COVID-19 hit. After playing his first two seasons in the United States, Zeng returned to China and was unable to finish out his high school career in the United States due to travel restrictions. Although he was once committed to Gonzaga, Zeng opted to join the G League Ignite.
Based on his statistics in the G League, Zeng would have likely benefited from some extra development at the collegiate level, especially after missing out on his final two seasons of high school basketball. While appearing in 9 games with the Ignite, Zeng averaged 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while shooting just 36.4% from the field.
Does Zeng Fit In With The Nets?
While his career got off to an undeniably slow start, he has clearly made significant strides since entering the CBA.
Now at 22 years old, with a more advanced understanding of the game and some added weight to his frame, Zeng should be viewed as a legitimate contender to make the roster and earn some minutes for Brooklyn this season.
The CBA competition that he faced is nothing to be looked down upon, and his continued statistical improvements throughout the year show that he has also developed into a solid three-point shooter and rim protector. With Nic Claxton leading Brooklyn's frontcourt as an athletic, hard-nosed two-way big, Zeng could potentially provide a nice change of pace as a stretch four who could threaten defenses from all over the floor.