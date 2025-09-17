How Keon Johnson Will Be Remembered in Brooklyn
With each addition the Brooklyn Nets made this summer that wasn't followed by an immediate subtraction, the inevitable ugly truth only became clearer.
Eventually, one of the team's most vital contributors from the 2024-25 campaign would be let go, not because they didn't deserve a spot, have the talent to remain or fell out of favor, but because Brooklyn's roster was quickly becoming cluttered.
First, Tosan Evbuomwan was waived, paving the way for him to sign with the Nets' crosstown rival Knicks. He was the first true subtraction Brooklyn made all offseason.
On Wednesday, the Nets made their second subtraction of the offseason, cutting ties with Keon Johnson in the same manner they did Evbuomwan. While the latter will be missed due to the constant effort he put forth, the former did the same—yet he provided even more.
Johnson's time in Brooklyn was brief, yet his journey was one full of resilience. In 2023, he signed a two-way contract with the Nets in hopes of salvaging what was, at the time, a spiraling career. After impressing in the G League, he was handed a multi-year contract ahead of last season, a move that proved to be a shrewd one by the front office.
His first year as an active member of the roster coincided with head coach Jordi Fernandez's inaugural season at the helm, and the two appeared to instantly establish some sort of connection. And it's easy to see why.
Johnson may be remembered by some for his effort, his defensive capabilities or even the career-high 25-point performance in a narrow win over the Dallas Mavericks last season. But the way his short stint with the Nets should be remembered is as the personification of Fernandez's desired culture.
Why is it that Johnson, who was fighting to prove again that he belonged, was granted such an important role so early last season? Fernandez clearly noticed the way that Johnson plays the game, and may have believed that if he could assemble an entire group of guys like Johnson, he'd be able to change the environment in Brooklyn far quicker.
Now Johnson will head elsewhere, seeking his next NBA opportunity. But this time won't be like last time. This time, Johnson has a reputation to fall back on—and may even be given the chance to join a real title contender.
Regardless of where he lands, Johnson ought to be remembered as a major player in the early stages of the Nets' rebuild, especially once the team is again primed for success, whenever that may be.