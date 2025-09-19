How Long Will Haywood Highsmith Remain a Brooklyn Net?
When the Brooklyn Nets traded for Haywood Highsmith back in August, many fans were scratching their heads. On the Miami Heat's side, the move was a salary dump, which could be justified. However, the Nets made a perplexing decision by giving up a 2026 second-round pick for the veteran.
The pick is protected, but Highsmith takes up an extra roster spot. Brooklyn is way over the 15-player roster limit, which has resulted in the team beginning to make some cuts. The 28-year-old remains a Net, and likely will be when the regular season begins.
But he isn't expected to stay in Brooklyn for the entire season. Highsmith is a solid 3&D wing and could end up being coveted by playoff and title contenders. There are plenty of suitors, which has led most to believe he could be traded as soon as the beginning of the season.
At the latest, expect Highsmith to be gone by the trade deadline. It doesn't make much sense for the Nets to keep him the entire season, and teams could get desperate closer to the day of the deadline. Brooklyn could flip him for some future draft capital or a younger player to develop during the rebuild.
It all depends on how Jordi Fernandez utilizes the 6-foot-5 forward in the rotation. He isn't expected to be a starter, but he should certainly get good minutes. Last season, Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 45.8% shooting from the field and 38.2% from three.
He first made a name for himself during the 2022-23 season with the Heat. Highsmith played just 17.9 minutes per game in the regular season, but appeared in 18 playoff games as Miami won the Eastern Conference. The following season, he saw another increase in minutes, but the Heat were eliminated in the first round.
Now, Highsmith finds himself on the third team of his career, ready to boost his trade value. The Nets are clearly rebuilding, focused on building a young core around their five first-round picks and future draft capital. The veteran wing doesn't fit their timeline at all, and could be better suited for another team.
The one thing Brooklyn has is time. They don't have to make any drastic decisions, and have leverage with their salary cap situation and assets to spare. Highsmith isn't expected to be a Net for a full season, expected to go by the trade deadline.