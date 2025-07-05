Inside The Nets

How Michael Porter Jr. Can Enhance Egor Demin's Upside

The Brooklyn Nets have their shot taker to compliment their rookie playmaker.

Colin Simmons

May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) guards in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) guards in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

After worries of not enough scorers on the roster following the 2025 NBA Draft, where the Nets went pass-heavy, the newly acquired Michael Porter Jr. can be the connecting piece to help Egor Demin thrive.

With Demin's large 6-foot-9 frame he excels in pick-and-roll situations and is not prone to turnovers against bigger defenders. Instead of finding a big rolling to the basket, he could build a strong connection with Porter Jr. in the pick-and-pop.

Porter Jr. is coming off an injured left shoulder in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, which may have led to his poor statistical performance. He has a chance to have a breakout season coming off three straight years of decreased usage.

At BYU, Demin averaged 5.5 assists per game and held a 34.6% assist rate. Pairing him with Porter Jr., who holds the 12th-best career three-point percentage among active NBA players, should only raise Demin's floor as a passer.

“I believe in basketball as a creative place. It’s like art for me," Demin said. "I wanna play beautiful, I wanna play pretty, I wanna play efficient."

Brooklyn's rookie assist records could be in play for Demin if he and Porter Jr. can stay healthy. The most assists in a season by a Nets rookie is held by Mark Jackson with 868 assists in the 1987-88 season.

Porter Jr. has a proven track record in improving playmakers during his time with the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic jumped from seven assists per game in 2019-20 to 9.8 assists per game in 2022-23. 2019-20 was Porter's rookie season, and since then, Jokic has never averaged below 7.9 assists per game.

As the Nets roster is currently constructed, Porter Jr. should be Demin's go-to option. Most known for his three-point shooting, but as a cutter, he could be where he is most dangerous with Demin feeding him the ball.

Demin was widely considered the best passer in the 2025 NBA Draft class and that was on a BYU roster with no other draft picks.

feed

Published
Colin Simmons
COLIN SIMMONS

Colin Simmons, who hails from Omaha, NE, is currently studying journalism at the University of Missouri. He is the Sports Editor for the student newspaper 'The Maneater.'

Home/News