How One of Michael Porter Jr.'s Overlooked Skills Could Help Nets
The Brooklyn Nets added one of the league’s most interesting players this offseason and one particular skill could make him a perfect fit.
While the Nets made a plethora of moves over the offseason, their trade for Michael Porter Jr. might have been the most interesting move of them all. Sending out Cam Johnson for Porter and a future first-round pick from Denver, the Nets were unafraid to change up their roster over the summer.
Porter has faced numerous criticisms throughout his career, but the one that typically gets brought up is his tendency to be a black hole when he has the ball. Consistently criticized for his unwillingness to pass when he has the ball and having tunnel vision on the rim any time he ends up with the ball, showing off his playmaking could be a point of emphasis in a new situation.
However, Porter might not need to worry too much about all of his critics if he can prove his one believer in this year’s NBA GM survey right. In John Schuhmann’s annual GM poll, Porter received a vote for being the best player at moving without the ball.
That is high praise to say the least, given that Stephen Curry secured 90% of the vote. Porter joined Desmond Bane and Duncan Robinson as the only other players to get a single vote alongside the greatest shooter in league history.
While Porter has certainly had to deal with those criticisms throughout his career, he also had the luxury of playing alongside Nikola Jokic in Denver. Although it might be fair to say he didn’t often look for an extra pass, Porter was almost always in a great position to immediately go up for a shot, and that was thanks in no small part to his ability to move without the ball.
Last season, 80.7% of Porter’s field goals were assisted, including 92.2% of his threes. While Porter is expected to play a bit more with the ball in his hands this season, his ability to get open and give his teammates an easy decision throughout the year will be incredibly valuable.
With Brooklyn also having so many young players, including five rookies from the first round, Porter being able to show his teammates how to move effectively without the ball could be just as important as anything he actually does during games. Porter’s time in Brooklyn has the potential to go many different directions, but his off-ball movement could leave a lasting impact on the franchise.