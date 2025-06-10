How the Brooklyn Nets Keep Finding Hidden Gems Late in the NBA Draft
Having not picked inside the lottery in over a decade nor inside the top-20 since 2020, the Brooklyn Nets have managed to find great value late in the first round. Nic Claxton—the longest-tenured Net—joins Cam Thomas, Dariq Whitehead, Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney as members of Brooklyn's 2024-25 roster who were drafted by the franchise. Additionally, Day'Ron Sharpe was drafted by the Phoenix Suns, but was traded for Landry Shamet mere months later.
The Nets have consistently shown an ability to find difference-makers well beyond the top-14 selections of the draft, and they and GM Sean Marks will have an opportunity to do it again this summer. Oustide of Brooklyn's eighth-overall pick, it possesses picks 19, 26 and 27. There's been speculation that the Nets could package one or more of these together in an attempt to move up, but that may not be necessary.
This year's class is loaded with talent—especially veteran players who became college veterans due to the changing collegiate landscape. Guys like 2025 NCAA Champion Walter Clayton Jr., The Sporting News Player of the Year Johni Broome and defensive stalwart Ryan Kalkbrenner are all older prospects who could present high value to Brooklyn.
If anything, there will be more pressure on the Nets to successfully utilize their lottery pick than there is to find a gem late in the first round. They've proven their scouting process works in that range, perhaps better than any other team leaguewide.
However, this hasn't been a long-standing trend. Brooklyn's drafting vastly improved upon Marks' hiring in 2016, and has only improved since then. As long as he's leading the front office, the Nets' scouting department will remain among the top of professional basketball.
There are numerous directions the Nets can go come draft day, but fans must trust they'll make the correct decision. And based on past history, there hasn't yet been a reason not to.
The lack of a selection in last year's draft may have allowed supporters to forget just how well the organization is at finding hidden gems, but June 25 gives Brooklyn the chance to issue a powerful reminder.