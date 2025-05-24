How the Nets and the Sixers Could Flip the 2025 NBA Draft Upside Down
The build to the 2025 NBA Draft is in full effect, and the Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams that every organization across the league is focusing on.
The Nets have five picks in this draft — Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36 — which is ranked second in Tankathon’s ‘draft power rankings’ behind only the San Antonio Spurs. Then, Brooklyn is armed with draft assets for the foreseeable future, with a total of 31 picks (15 first-rounders, 16 second-rounders) over the next seven years.
“It will be interesting to see which direction the Nets go in this offseason, as they have the flexibility to attempt to pivot toward winning quickly but could also opt for a longer rebuild with another top-heavy draft coming in 2026,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote in the wake of the May 12 draft lottery.
Besides the draft, the Nets are projected to have $55.9 million in cap space this summer, per Sportrac’s Keith Smith. Brooklyn added roughly $1.4 million in additional cap space after falling from the projected No. 6 pick to the current No. 8 slot. The organization will have the most cap space in the entire league.
All of this makes the Nets a desirable conversation, if not trade, partner. One trade proposal offered by the PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson sees the Philadelphia 76ers sending the No. 3 overall pick to Brooklyn in exchange for the No. 8 and 19 picks this year, plus the Sixers’ 2027 first-rounder.
“The Nets can offer the Sixers something nobody else can: control of their own first-round picks after their short-term obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder is satisfied,” Aaronson explains. “The Sixers will owe their 2026 first-round pick to Oklahoma City unless it falls in the top four. At that point, their only first-round pick obligation is owing a top-eight protected 2028 first-rounder to Brooklyn.”
He subsequently argues that the Nets would still have a war chest of draft picks for the future, while maintaining enough flexibility in the 2025 draft and getting the chance at a top talent. For instance, that might be Rutgers wing Ace Bailey or Baylor swingman VJ Edgecombe.
That proposal is shot down by NetsDaily’s Lucas Kaplan, who reasons that the gap between No. 3 and 8 isn’t substantial enough for Brooklyn to consider the trade. Similar conversations are likely playing out in real life, not necessarily between these teams, as June 25 and 26 inch closer.
ESPN’s last mock draft featured the Nets selecting Duke guard Kon Knueppel, Georgetown forward Thomas Sorber, UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg, St. Joe's forward wing Rasheer Fleming and Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser. Brooklyn will currently be working out prospects at their HSS Training Center in Industry City.
ESPN added that "teams expect the Nets, who are also operating in the interest of present and future cap space, to consolidate some of what they have.” That statement, plus recent buzz in the press, indicates that Brooklyn might still be very active before draft night.