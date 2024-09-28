How the New York Knicks' Blockbuster Trade Impacts the Brooklyn Nets
With Adrian Wojnarowski now retired, NBA fans were treated to their first-ever "Shams Bomb" late last night.
The New York Knicks sent Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, per Shams Charania. It's the second major trade New York has swung this offseason, and could have major implications on the Brooklyn Nets' young rebuild.
In July's Mikal Bridges deal, the Nets added five of the Knicks' future first-rounders and one first-round swap. New York is certainly in position to contend for a title as soon as next season, but what happens beyond 2024-25 is anyone's guess.
Towns is under contract through 2027-28, Jalen Brunson possesses a player option in 2028-29 and Bridges becomes a free agent after 2025-26. The Nets own the rights to swap picks with the Knicks in 2028 and boast New York's unprotected selections in 2029 and 2031.
It's unlikely that those picks will play a major role in Brooklyn's rebuild, as general manager Sean Marks can right the ship well before those picks are conveyed. If anything, they will be more of a cherry on top for what should be a contending Nets roster in five years. When previously tasked with building Brooklyn from the ground up, Marks positioned the Nets for contention in just over three seasons.
New York pushing all their chips to the middle of the table boosts the odds of their future picks holding major value. If for any reason the overhaul is still ongoing into the late 2020s, the Nets could find themselves in the same position they forfeited to the Boston Celtics back in 2012.
The Knicks' win-now mentality not only aligns with Brooklyn's long-term vision but also enhances the value of their future assets, making the decision to send Bridges to New York look even more shrewd in hindsight
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.