Injury Report: Ben Simmons Receives Upgraded Status vs. Spurs

After being a late scratch for the Brooklyn Nets vs. OKC Thunder game, Ben Simmons is expected to play on Tuesday night vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons was not listed on the injury report, meaning he should be available.

The Nets have unsurprisingly experienced some slippage since Kevin Durant went down with injury, having gone winless in the two games without him. Simmons went scoreless in the first game Durant missed, and then was sidelined in the most recent one. Having acknowledged his need to be more aggressive, Simmons will look to help Brooklyn get back on track when he returns against the Spurs.

“Being assertive and being aggressive and knowing my team needs that. I think I was giving the ball a few too many times," Simmons said after his scoreless game vs. Boston. "I know who I am. I know I need to get to the rim. I know I need to get buckets. That's also going to help my teammates to get them going."

Simmons knows what this team needs him to do, and although he has always been a pass-first player at the NBA level, now is the time for him to be aggressive. For him and the Nets, the hope is that this untapped scoring potentials begins to show itself as soon as Tuesday.

