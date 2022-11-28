Injury Report: Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Orlando Magic for the second game of their sixth back-to-back of the regular season.

The Nets will have Seth Curry available against the Magic Monday night. Brooklyn's head coach, Jacque Vaughn was hopeful Curry, who hasn't played in a full back-to-back this season, would be a go for the Nets.

“We’ll see. We’ll assess him after the game. Increasing his minutes which is good and next stage hopefully he’s playing back-to-backs," said Vaughn after the Nets 111-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday evening. "I’m hoping so.”

The guard is coming off a season-high 29 points on a season-high 7-of-10 shooting from 3-Point range in 29 minutes against Portland.

“It’s fun to see, especially when they go in. You see the confidence he has in his shot and the rhythm he’s starting to regain just from not playing and having offseason surgery," said Vaughn after Curry's season-high scoring performance. "It adds a dynamic to our group just because of the pace we can play with and if you want to double-team Ky or Kevin, there’s some guys on the right side than can really shoot the basketball.”

Brooklyn will remain without both Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain) and T.J. Warren (left foot - injury recovery). Vaughn stated he's hopeful both wings will be available by the end of the week for the Nets, barring any setbacks.

“Hopefully, we're trending in that direction,” said Vaughn on Watanabe and Warren returning this week. “Neither one has had a setback, and so they're still progressing. So hopefully that does happen.”

The Magic have ruled out Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs, and Terrence Ross against the Nets. The team has listed Mo Bamba as questionable.

This is the Nets' sixth of 14 back-to-backs this season. Brooklyn holds a record of 2-3 in second games of back-to-backs this season - something the team struggled with last season tallying an overall record of 3-11 in such games.