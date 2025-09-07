Is Cam Thomas Destined for the Lakers? The Big-Market Move That Could Happen in 2026
The Los Angeles Lakers have a unique ability to jump to the top of suitor lists whenever a big-time player comes available—and they may have $60 million in available cap space next season, depending on whether the 2026-27 salary cap increases by 7% as projected.
Austin Reaves is almost guaranteed to decline his $14.8 million player option next summer, which could leave a major void at the two spot alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James—should the NBA's all-time leading scorer opt against hanging it up.
Luckily for Los Angeles—in need of another guard and possession of boatloads of cash—Cam Thomas will be right there for the taking.
Now, he'd have to adapt to head coach JJ Redick's system, which likely wouldn't have Thomas operating as he does in Brooklyn. With the Nets last season, Thomas basically had free rein to do whatever he wanted offensively when he was healthy. That was mostly due to the lack of talent on Brooklyn's roster overall in 2024-25, but that wouldn't be the case if Thomas landed with the Lakers. He would have to find ways to exercise his otherworldly offensive abilities by complementing James and Doncic rather than taking touches away from the duo.
That said, it's not like Thomas will be forced to sit in the corner and await a kick-out pass. Reaves, as a third option in L.A. last season, still averaged 5.8 assists per game with James and Doncic. He got plenty of opportunities with the ball in his hands. Thomas would have the same privilege, hypothetically.
If it happens, how would Thomas' departure impact Brooklyn? Well, more offensive touches would instantly become available, likely reserved for the incoming rookie class. The Nets will have a lot of proverbial mouths to feed once Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf come into their own.
This speculation is, of course, under the pretense that Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets are inevitably headed for a breakup. If the two sides manage to rekindle their relationship, then obviously the Lakers will have to look elsewhere, assuming Reaves finds a new home in 2026.
Since Thomas has signed the qualifying offer, it seems like only a matter of time until he's putting on a uniform that doesn't say "Nets" or "Brooklyn" across the chest for the first time in his professional career. And if that's the case, it would make a lot of sense for him to join one of the most storied franchises in league history.