Is Jalen Wilson the Nets Next Breakout Star?
The third-year is massive for most NBA players looking to take the next step.
By the time a player reaches their third year, they've gone through a rookie season and a sophomore surge or slump, and now it's time to prove that they belong on an NBA court for the long haul. And that's exactly what Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson is hoping to do this season.
The 24-year-old Wilson was a second-round pick of the Nets in the 2023 NBA Draft after spending four years as a Kansas Jayhawk. With the Jayhawks, Wilson had an incredible senior season, averaging 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game en route to being named an All-American. That season was enough for Brooklyn to take a chance on him in the 2023 NBA Draft.
After appearing in limited minutes as a rookie, Wilson got some significant playing time last season, appearing in 79 games with 22 starts. In 25.7 minutes a game, he averaged 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest. While those baseline numbers are impressive, Wilson shot just 39.7% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc, while also providing less than stellar defense.
And now he's entering his third year in Brooklyn, and it's make-or-break time for the 6-foot-8 forward. He's not expected to start, with the addition of Michael Porter Jr. occupying that role. But Wilson will probably be one of the first players off the bench, especially early in the season when the Nets' young crop of rookies is still developing. And Wilson needs to make the most of his opportunity.
For starters, that field goal percentage needs to improve. After shooting 42.5% as a rookie, his percentage dropped almost 3% last season. While a higher volume of shots certainly plays a role in that, shooting under 40% from the field again this season will send him on a fast track to the bench. It would be great if his three point percentage could rise too, but that's never been a calling card for Wilson. He shot just 31.6% from three at Kansas.
Outside of the field goal percentage needing to get better, Wilson will also need to be active and effective defensively. Especially coming off the bench, it'll be imperative for Wilson to be a reliable defender. He doesn't have to be Mikal Bridges, but he can't be a liability on that end of the floor. A step forward as a defender and slightly improved shooting could mean a breakout third season for Wilson.
The raw talent is there with Wilson. The key for him will be taking the next steps and showing the Nets that he can be a key piece on the next winning team in Brooklyn. If he can become the next breakout star, the Nets' future outlook will be a lot brighter. If Wilson struggles, he could be looking for a new NBA home next season.