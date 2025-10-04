Is Nets' Dariq Whitehead At Risk of Being Cut This Training Camp?
As the Brooklyn Nets move through training camp, they will be faced with some tough decisions over the next few weeks. The team will have to make some roster cuts, which puts some promising players and fan favorites at risk of being waived.
Brooklyn's training camp roster currently has two players on two-way contracts, one player on an Exhibit 10 deal (Fanbo Zeng) and 18 players on standard NBA deals. Zeng's contract gives the Nets flexibility to move it to a two-way deal, but they still have to make three cuts before the start of the regular season.
The candidates to be waived may be shocking to fans. With Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, the five first-round picks and multiple veterans safe, that leaves a handful of players at high risk of being cut. One of those names is Dariq Whitehead.
Whitehead, the 22nd overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, has been through a lot in his first two seasons in the league. He appeared in just two games during the 2023-24 season, but had to miss the rest of the year due to shin surgery.
Last season, Whitehead showed improvement, appearing in 20 games and averaging 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds across 12.3 minutes. He managed to shoot 40.6% from the field and an impressive 44.6% from three.
Entering his third year, there's still plenty of room for improvement, but time is running thin. The Nets are already moving forward with their rebuild, evident in the rookies entering the picture. There simply may not be room for the 21-year-old to contribute, which puts him at risk of being cut.
Other players in the same boat include Tyrese Martin, Drew Timme and maybe even Jalen Wilson, another Brooklyn draft pick. The Nets have been adding talent all offseason, from Porter to Haywood Highsmith to Kobe Bufkin. Many were wondering how the training camp roster would look just a week before Media Day.
Whitehead still has the potential to be a solid contributor in the NBA. He's an impressive three-point shooter and has the athleticism to make an impact on both sides of the floor.
However, as the regular season approaches, the Nets may be out of patience regarding the 6-foot-6 wing. They have to make three cuts to get to the standard 15-man limit, and while there's a chance Whitehead isn't waived, it's hard to see his case compared to other players in training camp.