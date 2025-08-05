Is This the Nets’ Biggest Regret From the 2025 Offseason?
The Brooklyn Nets—heading into year two of their complete rebuild—were quite busy this summer. Between re-signing key free agents, setting a new record at the 2025 NBA Draft and surveying the trade market for additional draft capital, the Nets' front office and general manager Sean Marks certainly covered their bases.
However, could they have theoretically done more?
Well, ClutchPoints' Rohan Brahmbhatt believes so. On Monday, Brahmbhatt wrote an article arguing that Brooklyn's inaction regarding its massive amount of cap space is the one move the franchise "should've made." Brahmbhatt specifically lists a player like Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga as the would-be target.
"But their decision not to use their abundance of cap space, particularly by failing to sign arising restricted free agent like Jonathan Kuminga, may go down as the defining mistake of their offseason," Brahmbhatt wrote.
Brooklyn Nets on SI just released an article on Monday explaining why Kuminga was never a good fit for Brooklyn, which can be found here.
Brahmbhatt went on to list a slew of other ways the Nets could've taken advantage of their abundant cap space, but the message was clearly received: Brooklyn could've done more.
Now, here's why it's okay that they didn't:
So many individuals expected the Nets to turn things around this summer. There was the Kuminga link, countless Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors and plenty of hope that Marks would swing a trade for another lottery pick. None of those things happened because the time wasn't right for them to.
The only "big time" contract Brooklyn added in the offseason was Michael Porter Jr. Everyone else can easily be moved—if need be—when the time is right. The Nets didn't sabotage their cap in the last few months like it may seem. They'll still be massive players in free agency once they're competitive.
So, what's next?
Well, Brooklyn has to figure out how to trim down its roster, because it's one slot away from the maximum of 21 that a franchise can bring into training camp. That last spot likely belongs to Cam Thomas, who hasn't yet been signed by the Nets because they're being cautious with their money.
Which is smart.
Yes, Brooklyn could've tried to right the ship in one season—but that's not Marks' style. It hasn't been since he took over in 2016, and that trend is expected to continue.
The Nets are trying to build methodically, not quickly. Using the money this summer would've been flashy, but likely would've hurt the long-term vision down the road.