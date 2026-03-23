Ziaire Williams Leads Nets Starters in Narrow Defeat Against Kings

When NBA teams get worse, that usually means more opportunities for young returning players. In the case of Ziaire Williams with the Brooklyn Nets, it's been a constant competition for playing time.

It's been a rare case with the rebuilding Nets because of their five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft and multiple other offseason and midseason additions. Still, Williams showed great promise in his first season in Brooklyn, averaging career highs in points (10.0), rebounds (4.6), steals (1.0) and blocks per game (0.4). He also shot a career-best 34.1% from three-point range.

Williams started in 45 of the 63 games he played across the 2024-25 season. So far in this season, he's started in nine of 51. His minutes have gone down from 24.5 per game to 22.8 per game.

It's been a struggle to find consistency on the court with inconsistent minutes, but Williams was the Nets' most effective starter in a 126-122 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. He led the starters with 18 points, three assists and three stocks.

His field goal percentage is up this season, but his three-point percentage is down. Against the Kings, he shot 6-for-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep. Williams has been efficient in his last two outings.

The 24-year-old shot 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from three en route to 17 points against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Williams has been one of Brooklyn's oldest players on the floor lately due to injuries, and he's taken on the challenge well. It started on the defensive side of the ball against Sacramento. While he's not a primary on-ball defender, his help defense and activity in passing lanes brought the team energy.

His 6-foot-8 frame and 6-foot-10 wingspan contribute to much of his defensive success. Williams has the second-most defensive win shares on the team among Nets players who have played 50 games this season. His impact was shown against the Kings with a team-best +1 plus/minus. With no Michael Porter Jr. or Nic Claxton, having Williams as a tone setter has helped Brooklyn play more competitive games.

He's a player who will have a spot in the league for a long time to come because there is always a need for three-and-D specialists.

As the season comes to a close, Williams should continue to have open opportunities to prove he's worthy of being picked for another season with the Nets. He may not have starting upside anymore, but he can be a high-level contributor off the bench.