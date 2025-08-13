James Harden Lists Nets' Failed Big Three in His All-Time Starting Lineup
Former Nets guard James Harden has played with a plethora of future Hall of Famers in his 16-year career so far in the NBA.
Between his time in Oklahoma City, Houston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and now LA with the Clippers, Harden has had the pleasure of playing with three different NBA MVPs and several NBA champions as well.
In a recent interview with popular streamer Nick Fosco, aka FaZe Lacy, the former NBA MVP James Harden sat down with Lacy to answer a few fan questions and talk basketball.
During the fan question portion, Lacy asked James the most liked question from his chat: "Out of every teammate you've ever had, who would be your starting five you would want with you in it?"
From a fan perspective, this is an eye-popping question when you consider all the positional talent that Harden has played wth over the years, especially if it were to be in their prime.
When discussing the point guard position, Harden was left stuck between a rock and a hard place due to the elite talent he has played with during his NBA career.
"The point guard position is crazy, you got CP (Chris Paul), Russell Westbrook, and Kyrie Irving"
Even FaZe Lacy agreed with Harden while he pondered, stating "Damn, that is hard."
And that it certainly is, Russell Westbrook is the only point guard out of those three who has hoisted a coveted NBA MVP like James Harden, but Kyrie Irving is the only one who can call himself an NBA champion between the options. Chris Paul has earned his distinction as one of the greatest point guards ever and is regarded as the smartest basketball player in NBA history.
In their respective primes, Westbrook is averaging a triple-double, Irving, without injuries, is probably the most skillful player on the court and Chris Paul is automatic mid-range and good for 10 assists in a game.
Ultimately, Harden sacrificed Paul in this scenario, choosing Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook as the guards, moving himself into a three spot for his lineup.
"Let me just go Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Me, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid"
Acknowledging that it's a relatively small team with three guards featuring two 7-footers, Harden still said, "I like that team. Small team that can run the floor, has handles, can shoot."
Adding Kevin Durant was really a no-brainer for Harden, a multi-time champion and former NBA MVP as well. Durant has solidified himself as one of the NBA's greatest players ever. The one interesting addition Harden had was another former MVP, 76ers center Joel Embiid.
At his peak, it's understandable why Embiid was chosen over Dwight Howard, who teamed with Harden in Houston. However, a peak Dwight Howard in this lineup full of offensive weapons could also set up for an all-time starting five.
Ultimately, Brooklyn fans having to hear Irving and Durant in the same convo as James Harden certainly gave them flashbacks of what could have been, but unfortunately, it never worked with the Nets' big three.