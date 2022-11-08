Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving From Antisemitic Labeling

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown defended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving from antisemitic labeling
It has been a wild week for the Brooklyn Nets, as they have been managing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, along with their head coaching search that has been controversial in its own right. The team has given Irving a list of requirements he must meet before rejoining the team, and according to Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, the NBPA could appeal the suspension and terms of his reinstatement.

In an exclusive interview with Boston Globe Sports, Brown said he does not believe Irving is antisemitic, stating, "He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction. Maybe we can move forward, but the terms in which he has to fulfill to return, I think not just speaking for me, speaking as a vice president from a lot of our players, we didn’t agree with the terms that was required for him to come back and we’re waiting for this Tuesday meeting to happen to see what comes of it."

Brown added, "The terms for his return, they seem like a lot and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms. It was a violation of our CBA, we don’t have to going into details about that. But I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal and I’m expecting to see what comes out of this meeting on Tuesday."

The meeting being referenced is of course the one that Irving had with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, it went well.

It is now a waiting game to see what exactly comes of this Kyrie Irving situation.

