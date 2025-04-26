Jonathan Kuminga Considered 'Realistic Fit' for Brooklyn Nets in NBA Free Agency
The smoke surrounding a potential pairing between Jonathan Kuminga and the Brooklyn Nets this summer only continues to build.
While no further confirmation—specifically regarding Brooklyn's interest—has emerged, analysts have begun to pick up on the growing rumor.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz published an article labelling recent NBA buzz as "buy" or "sell," and Swartz believes the momentum behind Kuminga landing with the Nets could be legit.
"This makes a lot of sense for both sides, as the 26-56 Nets are undergoing a complete rebuild and possess $60.7 million in cap space this summer," Swartz wrote. "No other team could make Kuminga a better offer in free agency, one that the Warriors have the right to match but may be forced not to with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler set to earn $113 million by themselves."
He went on to add that Brooklyn "should be going hard after Kuminga" and that the 22-year-old is a "very realistic fit."
Now, Butler's recent injury in game two of Golden State's round one matchup with the Houston Rockets could change things. Sans the deadline acquisition, Kuminga likely gets thrusted into a larger role and is now presented with an opportunity to do one of two things: prove his worth to the Warriors, or build his value on the open market.
As Swartz points out, Golden State is unlikely to have the money available to give Kuminga a second contract, likely pointing to the latter situation becoming a reality. However, even if that's the case, the Nets' rivals won't be able to outbid them. From a financial standpoint, there's no better option for Kuminga—and that's not even mentioning his obvious fit in HC Jordi Fernandez's system.
Think Ziaire Williams, but with a higher ceiling. Williams thrived in his first season under Fernandez and will undoubtedly be a key contributor next season (assuming he returns, Williams is an unrestricted free agent), adding Kuminga into the mix provides Brooklyn with even more versatility.
Members of the media are beginning to see the vision, now it's up to Fernandez and GM Sean Marks to put that vision into action.