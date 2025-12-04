What is the Brooklyn Nets' Direction for This Season After Back-to-Back Wins?

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2025-26 campaign on a seven-game losing streak and have had two separate four-game losing streaks as well. Despite that, their 5-16 record after consecutive wins is good enough for 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Having such a poor record and not even being among the bottom two teams in the conference highlights the weakness of the East, but their record is also comparable to the bottom of the Western Conference. The number of teams sitting around 4-to-7 wins in the NBA currently shows how prized the 2026 draft class is projected to be.

Two straight wins for the Nets to start December is a shocking circumstance that brings more problems than expected. The front office was open about its rebuilding intentions before the season began, but with Jordi Fernandez at the helm and veterans stepping up, Brooklyn could be ahead of schedule.

In their most recent win, the Nets took down the Chicago Bulls 113-103 on Wednesday. They built five-point leads in the first two quarters and closed out the game in the fourth.

Michael Porter Jr. led Brooklyn with 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three stocks. He scored more than 30 points in each of the last two wins. Similar to the triumph over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Noah Clowney was the second leading scorer against the Bulls with 20 points.

Of the Nets' four rookies who played in the Chicago game, all of them scored at least five points, Egor Demin leading the way with 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Back-to-back wins at this stage of the season could mean nothing, especially against two bottom-six teams in the East. But given how bad other teams have been to start this season, Brooklyn could be too talented and too well coached to secure a top-five pick in 2026.

Trades may be in order sooner rather than later to clear out some of the Nets' talented veterans, making their push for a top pick more likely.

On the other hand, given how poor the East is this season, Brooklyn could attempt to make a play-in push. With the season only being around a quarter of the way through, even if trying to win backfires and puts them in no man's land in the standings, it should still have time to make corrections.

The game tonight against the Utah Jazz will be another quality testament to see if the Nets can keep their win streak alive, and it may entice the front office to change strategies.