Danny Wolf Continues to Be a Major Bright Spot for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' winning streak ended at two games last night with a 123-110 loss to the Utah Jazz. Despite leading for the majority of the first three quarters, a fourth-quarter collapse led the Jazz to outscore the Nets 42-20 in the final 12 minutes, with Lauri Markkanen putting up 18 in the second half.

The loss drops Brooklyn's record to 5-17, but that's more or less expected given the state of the rebuild. There was a lot to like from a select few players, such as Noah Clowney and Ziaire Williams, who combined for 52 points and four blocks.

However, the performance from Danny Wolf could be the biggest bright spot, considering the rookie has continued to play at a high level when given opportunities. The No. 27 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists on 42-38-100 shooting splits.

Over his last four games, Wolf is averaging 14.3 points, six rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 47.6% from the field and 45.8% from three. The seven-footer has displayed scoring at all three levels, able to knock down shots from deep while also being able to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim.

What's even more impressive is that the Michigan product has gone toe-to-toe with some of the NBA's best forwards and centers. He's had to face veteran All-Stars such as Markkanen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Vucevic.

What made Wolf such an intriguing prospect was his ability to contribute in almost every aspect on the offensive end. He displayed Nikola Jokic or Alperen Sengun-esque traits, able to score off the dribble, playmake and rebound at solid levels. Some mock drafts had him off the board in the top 20, but he fell toward the back of the first round.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez has taken advantage of Wolf's versatility, playing him at the center or power forward, depending on the opponent. His skill set allows him to be effective next to a traditional big man like Nic Claxton, as the two have worked together on the wings to create open shots.

Wolf is expected to continue to get rotation minutes now that he's back from time in the G League with the Long Island Nets. His development has been evident in less than two months into the season, which is a great sign for the organization's future.